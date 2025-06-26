13 passengers drown in Niger Rep. boat mishap

No fewer than 13 passengers have been reported to have drown after their local boat capsized along the Niger River bordering Niger Republic and Benin Republic.

It was learnt that the mishap occurred midway into the journey around Gaya in Niger Republic and the town of Malanville in Benin Republic.

As gathered, the deceased passengers were citizens of Niger Republic who were returning home when the boat suddenly experienced high tide and capsized at night.

For nearly two years, Niger’s military rulers have kept the land border with Benin closed, accusing their neighbour of attempting to destabilise the country, an allegation Cotonou firmly denies.

Despite the closure, people and goods continue to cross the border daily via the river.

A resident of Gaya, a border town in Niger, confirmed that 13 people lost their lives in Wednesday’s boat accident, with several others surviving.

Local media, which reported the same death toll, noted that a search operation was ongoing.

The exact cause of the boat’s sinking remains unclear. However, similar tragedies have frequently occurred along the Niger River, where small wooden boats known as pirogues are commonly used for transport.

These vessels are often overloaded with passengers and goods, making them particularly vulnerable to accidents, especially in strong currents or poor weather conditions.

Source from AFP also stated that In August 2023, a pirogue carrying six occupants capsized, resulting in the deaths of two individuals.

In addition, A more devastating incident occurred in February 2019, when a heavily loaded vessel sank while transporting both cargoes, mainly grains, and numerous traders.

That tragedy claimed the lives of at least 43 people, including several children. These incidents highlight the persistent risks associated with river transport in the region, particularly when boats are overloaded or operating in unsafe conditions.