13 passengers die during auto crash in Ondo

A fatal road crash has claimed the lives of 13 commuters in Ondo State.

The accident involved two buses at Abule Paanu, before the Ose bridge along the Owo/Ikare-Akoko Highway.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the accident occurred around 10 o’clock on Saturday morning.

The source said that 14 people were involved in the crash. However, 13 were burnt beyond recognition while one person was rescued with serious injuries.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo State, Samuel Ibitoye confirmed the incidents to newsmen while commiserating with the deceased passengers families.

Ibitoye said the tyre of one of the buses coming from the Ikare axis got burst, leading to loss of control and a head-on collision with another bus loaded with fabrics coming from the Owo axis, and immediately, the two buses caught fire.

He noted that men of the FRSC, the police as well as the Fire Service rushed to the scene to rescue the victims.

According to him, the injured victim was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo for medical attention while the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.