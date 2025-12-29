13 passengers die after train accident in Mexico

None fewer than 13 people have died alongside others severely injured following an accident involving a train in Mexico.

The passengers turned casualties after the train, conveying 241 people and nine crew members, derailed from its track and partially tilted over the side of a cliff, leading to the disaster, as well as causing driving scenes in the country.

The authorities stated that at least 98 person’s were injured, with six of them in critical condition.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said that following the incident which happened in Nizanda, Oaxaca region, top government individuals have travelled to the scene, stating that investigations are ongoing over the incident.

Oaxaca Governor, Salomon Cruz, expressed sympathy to families of the deceased and whished the injured ones speedy recovery.

Cruz added that the government are looking at ways to provide succour to those affected in the mishap.