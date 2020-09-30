13 Nigerian COVID-19 patients die in one week

The Federal Government has disclosed no fewer than 13 Coronavirus patients under isolation at different hospitals across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja have died of the disease, increasing number of casualties to 1,111.

It added that the number of confirmed cases increased within the period by 1,405, from 57,242 to 58,647 and that 1,368 patients were discharged from isolation centres across the country, from 48,569 to 49,937.

Confirming the number of casualties and cases recorded between September 22 and 29, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said that the statistics indicated that the country was yet to get over the virus.

Ehanire said that the number of death tolls have increased within a week as to what used to be recorded despite the fact that there were slow active cases.

Briefing newsmen at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 yesterday in Abuja, he explained that the number of active cases recorded across the country had made the government to adopt and discharge patients in accordance with the new knowledge of the disease.

The minister noted that the commission would continue to strengthen the management pillar to provide effective and efficient quality care to all those who test positive whether they are in their facilities or home care.

According to the health boss, as business and schools began to open and as travels pick up, there are fear that there would be increase number of cases except the commission scale up surveillance and review response plan to integrate new ways to deal with the disease.

” A total number of 58,460 confirmed cases have been recorded as at today, 29th September 2020 with 49,895 cases treated and discharge, this result is from a total of 509,555 persons tested for COVID-19.”