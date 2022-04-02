13 Lagos-bound passengers die, 32 injure during accident in Jigawa

No fewer than 13 passengers were confirmed dead and 32 others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an accident that occurred in Jigawa State.

As gathered, the deceased and survivors were among the 53 passengers, as well as scores of cows and goats that were being conveyed by the truck with number plate ‘TAR 357 XA’

Some of the deceased were identified as Sani Ado; 25yrs, Saleh Yusuf; 53yrs, Aminu Mohammed; 35yrs, Haruna Maigari; 20yrs, Haruna Ubali; 25yrs, Abdurrazak Lauwali; 30yrs, Abdulmutallib Hamza; 20yrs, Anas Ibrahim; 35yrs, Naziru Khalid; 30yrs, and Nuraddeen Mohammed; 25yrs.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state command, Lawan Adam, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in the state.

According to him, the vehicle driven by a 28-year-old man identified as Babangida Mohammed was on its way to Lagos from Maigatari Local Government Area (LGA) of Jigawa before the incident occurred.

“The unfortunate incident happened when the said driver lost control on reaching a point called Kwanar Shafar Ringim area and as a result, the vehicle fell and overturned,” Adam added.

However, the police could not ascertain the identities of the remaining three victims that died during the accident that occurred in the state.

Adam explained that a team of police personnel swiftly arrived at the scene to rescue the injured victims who were taken to the general hospital in Ringim.

He added that four others – Adamu Gagare, Ado Habu, Rabiu Ibrahim, and Arma Idris – were referred to Rashid Shekoni Teaching Hospital in Dutse for further treatment.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Jigawa, Aliyu Tafida, condoled with the families of the deceased and pray for the recovery of the Injured victims.

He urged motorists to avoid over-speeding, overtaking, overloading and receiving phone calls while driving.

Tafida stressed the need for them to check their tyres, brake, and other essential parts of the vehicle, as well as ensure to get enough sleep before embarking on any journey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

