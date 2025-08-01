13 farmers, students regain freedom from Ondo, Benue kidnappers

No fewer than seven farmers and six law students who were abducted by suspected kidnappers in separate incidents in Ondo and Benue states have regained their freedom.

The farmers were released five days after being abducted from the Itaogbolu area of Akure North Local Government Area in Ondo State.

As gathered, the armed gunmen kidnapped the farmers while they were harvesting palm fruits on a farm.

The victims were reportedly freed in a forest near Ikere-Ekiti, in neighbouring Ekiti State, after a ransom of ₦5 million and some food items was paid.

It was also gathered that some of the released farmers sustained injuries during their captivity and are currently receiving medical treatment for physical abuse and malnutrition.

Sources within the state security network, Amotekun Corps, confirmed the release to newsmen on Friday.

The Amotekun Corps had earlier launched a rescue operation in the forest where the victims were believed to be held.

During the operation, three of the operatives reportedly sustained injuries after being ambushed by the abductors.

Meanwhile, the six law students kidnapped in Benue State were rescued by operatives of the State Police Command.

Like the farmers, the Nigerian Law School students were rescued five days after being taken captive while en route to begin their academic program.

The students were reportedly abducted while traveling from Anambra State to Adamawa State to commence studies at the Yola Campus of the Nigerian Law School, along the Benue-Taraba border.

The victims have since been reunited with their families following the successful police operation.

The incident had earlier been disclosed by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Afam Osigwe, during a regional security summit held in Makurdi on July 28.

Osigwe had raised concerns about the deteriorating security conditions in the region, citing the abduction of the students as a glaring example of the threats facing travellers and residents.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the rescue through a statement made available to journalists.

According to the statement, “Please be informed that the police have successfully rescued six law students of the Yola Campus, who were abducted on July 26, 2025, while travelling from Anambra State to Adamawa State. They have been safely released and reunited with their families this morning, August 1, 2025.”