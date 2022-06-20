13 die, scores injure during terrorist attack in Syria

No fewer than 13 people have been reportedly killed while scores were left with varying degrees of injuries during terrorist attack on a bus in northern Syria.

The 13 deceased victims were said to have comprised of 11 soldiers and two civilians who were killed during a gun battle with the gunmen.

Confirming the incident through a statement released on Monday, the country’s Defence Ministry said that aside the 11 soldiers and two civilians who were killed during the attack, three other soldiers had sustained serious gun shots wounds as well.

“11 government troops and two civilians were killed in what it said was a terrorist attack on a civilian transit bus. Another three soldiers were wounded.” it said.

According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, the attack was said to have taken place in the Jabal al-Bishri region of the vast province of Raqqa.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the ambush had been carried out by Islamic State sleeper cells that launch hit-and-run attacks in the country’s desert areas but that there has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

As gathered, Syria’s 11-year-old conflict has carved the country into various zones of control, with government troops and allied fighters controlling the most territory. A patch of northwestern territory is held by Turkish-backed rebels and more hardline groups while Kurdish-led forces with U.S. backing hold the northeast.

One of the deadliest bus ambushes was said to have been in December 2020, when 28 people were killed in an attack on a main highway in Syria’s eastern Deir al-Zor province.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

