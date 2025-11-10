13 die after car explosion in India

At least 13 people have been confirmed dead and more than 30 others injured after a car explosion occurred near a metro station close to the landmark Red Fort monument in Delhi, northern India.

The blast came just hours after Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered nearly 3,000kg of explosives from two residential buildings in Faridabad, Haryana.

The car, identified as a Hyundai i20 with Haryana registration plates and reportedly registered to a man named Nademm, exploded outside Gate 1 of the Lal Qila metro station.

According to witnesses, the vehicle stopped near a traffic light before suddenly exploding, with the intensity of the blast setting nearby vehicles ablaze.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, who confirmed the incident on Monday, said an investigation had been launched to determine the cause of the explosion, which remains unknown.

He added that CCTV footage from the area would be reviewed to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Today at 6:52 p.m., a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion occurred inside the vehicle, and nearby vehicles were also damaged. Some people have died and some have been injured. The situation is being monitored. Home Minister Amit Shah called us, and information is being shared with him,” Golcha stated.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has personally briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in detail on the blast, providing updates on the situation and the ongoing response efforts.

The Prime Minister expressed grief over the deaths of the victims and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Although the nature of the explosion is yet to be determined, all security agencies have been placed on high alert. Security has also been tightened at the Indo-Nepal border, where Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and intelligence officials are monitoring all movements across the open border.