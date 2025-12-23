13 cultists surrender arms to Delta police

The Delta State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its fight against cultism as 13 suspected cultists surrendered their arms during a tactical operation in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, believed to be members of the Aiye Confraternity, also known as Black Axe, were intercepted by police operatives at the Ekraka Community Forest in Kokori, where they were allegedly preparing for an initiation ceremony.

The operation was carried out on December 20, 2025, at about 11:00 p.m., following credible intelligence received by the police.

Acting on the information, the Commander of the Quick Response Squad (QRS), SP Collins Achem, led a team of operatives to the location, where the suspects reportedly engaged the police briefly before surrendering their weapons, leading to the arrest of 13 of them, while others fled into the forest.

Items recovered from the scene include two automatic pump-action guns, one double-barrel cut-to-size gun, one single-barrel cut-to-size gun, a battle axe, cult aprons bearing “NBM” insignia, razor blades, mobile phones, charms, and suspected hard drugs.

The police also recovered seven vehicles believed to be owned and used by the cult group. The vehicles were towed to the QRS Base in Warri for further investigation.

The suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue to establish their individual roles, dismantle the cult network, and track down other fleeing members.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance stance on cultism and violent crime, the Delta State Police Command called on parents, community leaders, schools, religious bodies, and youths to collaborate with security agencies by promoting positive values and sharing timely information.

Residents were also urged to remain vigilant and continue supporting the police with credible intelligence to sustain peace and security across Delta State.