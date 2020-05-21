13 COVID-19 patients leave Lagos isolation centers after recovery

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Lagos State Government has announced the discharge of an additional thirteen coronavirus patients in the state, saying the former patients were allowed to leave the isolation facilities after receiving a clean health bill and certified free of the virus.

It explained that the thirteen confirmed cases were treated, discharged, and reunited with their families and loved ones after several tests carried out on them returned negative.

The state’s Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noted that the latest discharge brought the number of patients treated and discharged from the state’s isolation centers to six hundred and sixty-two.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this during the daily situation report said, “Today (Thursday, May 21, 2020), 13 more COVID19 patients in Lagos; 9 males and 4 females, all Nigerians have been discharged from the Onikan, Eti-Osa (LandMark), Lekki and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 1 from the Onikan, 4 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 3 from Lekki and 5 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered.

“With this, the number number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 662.”