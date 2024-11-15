13 additional Nigerian girls rescued Ghanaian human traffickers

No fewer than 13 trafficked girls have been reportedly rescued from Ghana by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and other stakeholders.

The new development brings the total number of repatriated girls within five months to 163.

The Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, disclosed this on Friday.

The rescue operation was said to be as a result of the combined and coordinated efforts of the Ghanaian Anti-Human Trafficking Police, The Rescue Live Foundation International, and NIDO Ghana working in collaboration with NIDCOM.

Balogun stated that the rescued young girls, ages 19 to 30 years, are from Ebonyi, Benue, Kaduna, and Rivers states.

“They were lured to Ghana under the false promises of employment but were instead forced into exploitative situations and bound by an oath of secrecy, while the traffickers are making money off the dastardly act.

“NiDCOM representative, Akinboye Akinsola, who accompanied the ladies back to Nigeria, where they were handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for rehabilitation and reintegration said these set of ladies surrendered themselves willingly, having heard of the earlier operation conducted in Kpone Katamanso and Tema.

“Chief Callistus Elozieuwa said with Rescue live Foundation International/NIDO Ghana’s assistance, the ladies were provided shelter for some days after they all willingly indicated their interest in coming back home.

The Senior Special Assistant to Ebonyi State Governor, Valentine Okike Uzo, thanked the Governor for his willingness to bring the ladies back home which is in line with his efforts to care for all Ebonyi indigenes both home and in the Diaspora.

He assured that all efforts are in place to ensure proper rehabilitation for the victims from Ebonyi State.