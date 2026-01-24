12yrs old Australian boy dies after shark attack inside pool

A 12-year-old boy, Nico Antic, has died following a tragic incident of shark attack.

Antic died at the hospital following injuries sustained after the encounter with the large animal which attacked him while swimming with friends in a six-metre water.

Nico’s parents held that their son bled heavily and taken to a hospital in a police boat in a critical condition after which the medical practitioners confirmed him dead.

The incident which happened in Australia’s Sydney Harbour after a recent heavy rain had drained into the harbour, turning the water murky was one of the four recorded in the span of two days, which prompted officials to close dozens of the city’s beaches.

“We are heartbroken to share that our son, Nico, has passed away,” Lorena and Juan Antic, parents to the deceased, said.

“Nico was a happy, friendly, and sporty young boy with the most kind and generous spirit. He was always full of life and that’s how we’ll remember him,” they added.

In September, a great white shark mauled surfer, Mercury Psillakis, to death at a popular northern Sydney ocean beach. Two months later, a bull shark killed a woman swimming off a remote beach north of Sydney.

Australian scientists believe increasingly crowded waters and rising ocean temperatures are swaying sharks’ migratory patterns, which may be contributing to a rise in attacks.