12years old Kwara girl dies after falling into well 

Tragedy has struck in Kwara State after a 12-year-old girl, identified as Nabilat, died inside a domestic well in Ikoyi Community, Irewolede area of Ilorin West Local Government Area, Kwara State.

As gathered, the girl died waiting for help several minutes after falling into the well while sourcing for water to complete chores and other needs in the community.

On Sunday, The Guild learnt that the incident occurred yesterday when the victim reportedly went to fetch water but fell into the well after missing her step.

The Kwara State Fire Service Head of Media and Publicity, Hakeem Adekunle, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, narrated that the firefighters were alerted through a telephone call by a resident, identified only as Mayowa, who witnessed the tragedy.

According to him, the firefighters were immediately deployed and successfully recovered the girl’s body, which was handed over to a family member.

“According to the report, the victim went to fetch water and in the process, one of her legs slipped off the ground, which made her tumble into the well,” the statement partly read.

“The Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa, expressed sadness over the incident and cautioned parents and guardians against sending underage children to fetch water from domestic wells.

“The general public must be more careful in their day-to-day activities, and parents should desist from sending underage children to fetch water in domestic wells,” he said.