127 COVID-19 patients leave Lagos isolation centers in one week

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that no fewer than one hundred and twenty-seven patients have been allowed to leave various isolation centers across the state in the last one week.

It explained that the discharge of the former patients was effected after a series of tests conducted on them returned negative.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the patients who had been reunited with their families and loved ones were treated in various isolation centers in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, noted that the development brings the number of patients successfully treated and discharged in the state to nine hundred and fifty-two.

Giving the breakdown, the governor said twenty-nine patients were discharged on May 29; 21 patients on May 30; 33 patients on June 2–33 and 20 patients on June 3.

He noted that an additional twenty-four coronavirus patients were discharged today after recovering from the deadly respiratory disease.

”Good people of Lagos State, today, 24 more COVID-19 patients fully recovered.

“Fifteen males and nine females –all Nigerians were discharged from the Onikan, Gbagada, Agidingbi and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with society.

“The patients, four from Onikan, one from Gbagada, one from Agidingbi and 18 from LUTH isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19. ”With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State has risen to 952,” the statement read.