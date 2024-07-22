26.2 C
Lagos
Monday, July 22, 2024
125 people escape death during Max Air mishap in Adamawa

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

No fewer than 119 passengers and six crew members have escaped death during a airplane mishap recorded in Yola, Adamawa State capital.

The incident which send panic across the country’s aviation sector occurred when the aircraft was about departing Yola Airport for Abuja.

This was contained in a statement released by the Director of Public and Consumer Protection of the airline, Bimbo Oladeji,

Oladeji said that the aircraft was carrying 119 passengers and six crew members.

“This evening (Sunday), Max Air’s flight NGL1649, a Boeing 737 with registration 5N-ADB, carrying 119 passengers and six crew members, was cleared for takeoff from Yola Airport en route to Abuja,” she said in a statement late Sunday.

She explained that during the takeoff roll, a loud bang was heard, identified as the bursting of the rear gear tyres, adding that initially, two tyres burst.

According to her, while the plane was trying to taxi off the runway, the remaining two tyres also burst, rendering the aircraft completely disabled.

The airlines spokesperson said that fortunately no one was injured in the incident.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported. A go-team, led by NSIB Director General Captain Alex Badeh Jr., will visit the incident site tomorrow morning to conduct an investigation,” she added.

