12 teams aim WAFCON title, world cup qualification at Morocco 2025

Twelve teams have booked their places for next year’s Women African Cup of Nations, WAFCON, Morocco 2025, in a bid to claim the continental title and also secure qualification for the next FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The competition, its 14th edition is expected to witness three teams from the southern part of the continent, two each from the east north, one from the central region and four from the west, which has dominated the competition since its inception.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria, are joined by Ghana, Burkina Faso and Senegal from the western region, while Zambia, South Africa and Malawi representing the south.

Tanzania and Kenya, from the east also made the list alongside Algeria and Morocco joining from the north and Central region Cape Verde, who are debutants.

Cup holders, Nigeria, who are aiming to win the title for the 11th record extending time will be buoyed with immense confidence following their dominance in the competition alongside an overturned two goal deficit to beat last edition’s hosts, Morocco, in the final.

The North Africans, who hosted the last two competitions and got to the trophy winning match on both occasions but lost, have significantly improved, albeit, the trophy still elusive to them. A third consecutive opportunity is up for grabs for Morocco who will look forward to writing their mistakes and get their hands on the golden coveted trophy.

The Bayana Bayana of South African are in the competition aiming to win their second title following their triumph in 2022. The side, which lost four finals before eventually claiming the prize, will fancy themselves as competitors after signing themselves as one of the big teams in the continent.

Ghana, who made three of the first five finals, losing all, would partake in the competition with a renewed determination after finishing third in the last edition – their third time.

Kenya and Burkina Faso return for the competition after years of hiatus as well as Senegal, another fast growing team, Algeria and Tanzania, to underline the continent’s growing competitiveness.

Aside from attempting to win the tournament, the Confederation of African Football, CAF, while disclosing the eligible team on Wednesday, relayed that the semi-finalists will qualify for the next FIFA Women’s World Cup automatically, while two others will be supplementarily chosen will be given the opportunity to navigate their way through an international play-off.