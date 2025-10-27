12 passengers die in Kano auto crash

At least twelve passengers have been pronounced dead by medical experts following a ghastly road accident involving a Kano Line bus and a tanker along the Kano–Gombe highway in Kano State.

According to reports, 16 passengers were on board the commercial vehicle when the tragic incident occurred near Darki town in Wudil Local Government Area.

Eyewitnesses said the crash, which claimed almost every life on the bus, happened when the Kano Line bus collided with a tanker reportedly involved in a road construction project.

The tanker is said to have made a sudden turn across the highway, leaving the oncoming Kano-bound bus with no chance to avoid the collision.

The source added that the remaining passengers, including four women and a man, sustained varying degrees of injuries due to the crash.

“It happened so fast. The bus tried to avoid the tanker, but there was no time, everything ended within seconds,” an eyewitness said.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Kano Line, Sa’idu Shu’aibu, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

“Out of the 16 passengers on board, 12 died instantly, including two of our experienced drivers, Sabo and Dan Azumi. The remaining five, four women and a man, sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment,” he said.

Shu’aibu extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

“We are heartbroken by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We also extend our sympathy to His Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the people of Kano State over this great loss,” he added.

He further called for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations, particularly around construction zones, to prevent similar disasters in the future.

Meanwhile, the state police command have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash, as families and friends continue to mourn the lives lost in the fatal Kano Line accident.