12 passengers die during auto crash on Abuja highway

No fewer than 12 persons have been confirmed dead following a fatal multiple-vehicle road traffic crash at Gada Biyu, along the Yangoji–Abuja (YGJ–ABJ) corridor.

Those who lost their lives in the incident comprised eight adult males, four adult females, two male children, and four female children.

Five victims died instantly at the scene, while seven others, who were rescued and taken to hospital, later succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total number of fatalities to twelve.

Meanwhile, three other victims sustained varying degrees of injuries, including bruises, cuts, fractures, and head injuries, and are currently receiving medical attention.

The incident, which occurred at about 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, involved four vehicles, a commercial trailer conveying coal, a commercial bus, and two commercial cars.

Confirming the crash in a statement released on Monday, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), through its Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, said preliminary investigations pointed to speed violation and dangerous driving, which led to loss of control.

According to him, further findings revealed that the truck driver was travelling at an excessive speed beyond the legally prescribed limit for the corridor, lost control, and rammed into already parked vehicles, triggering the fatal collision.

“FRSC operatives received the distress call at 11:47 hours and arrived at the scene by 11:54 hours, recording a response time of seven minutes. The injured victims were promptly evacuated to Abaji General Hospital, while the deceased were released to their families for burial in line with established procedures. The Motor Traffic Division (MTD), Kwali, has taken over the investigation to determine further liabilities,” Ogungbemide said.

“In addition to rescue operations, the FRSC facilitated the speedy removal of all obstructions caused by the crash, ensuring the prompt restoration of free traffic flow and preventing secondary crashes along the busy corridor,” he added.

Reacting to the incident, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, commiserated with the families of the deceased and described the crash as tragic and avoidable.

He cautioned motorists—particularly drivers of heavy-duty vehicles—against speeding and reckless driving, stressing that strict adherence to speed limits and traffic regulations remains critical to saving lives.

The Corps Marshal reaffirmed the FRSC’s commitment to sustained enforcement, public enlightenment, and collaboration with relevant stakeholders to reduce road traffic crashes and enhance safety on Nigerian roads.