12 passengers die after auto crash in Edo

At least 12 persons have been confirmed dead after being caught in an explosion that occurred following an auto crash along the Benin-Auchi road in Edo State.

The passengers, according to eyewitnesses, were burnt to death before emergency officials arrive the accident scene on the road.

The Edo Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Cyril Mathew, who confirmed the accident, said it involved a Toyota Hiace bus and a truck.

He said the accident happened on Saturday at about 5am at Igueoviobo community close to an army checkpoint on the road.

He said, “The bus took off from Zuba, Federal Capital Territory heading towards Benin but collided with a truck heading towards Auchi, killing the whole occupants of the bus.

“It happened on Saturday morning. There must have been fatigue from the driver coming from Abuja and the driver may have slept off and in the process had a collision with truck.

“They were burnt and we were able to contact the deceased relations because we were able to get the vehicle manifest.”

He said the occupants of the truck, the driver and his motor boy escaped unhurt.

He advised driver that whenever they experience fatigue on the road, they should stop and relax for some minutes before continuing the journey.