12 migrants die, two missing after boat mishap in France

At least 12 migrants including children, have been confirmed dead, and two others missing after a boat capsized while crossing the English Channel from France.

The deceased and missing migrants were identified as Africans particularly from Eritrea, trying to enter Europe through the route.



French Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, confirmed the tragedy on Tuesday to newsmen after the country’s rescue team intensified search and rescue operation for the two missing migrants.

Darmanin, who stated that rescue operations were underway to find the two missing people, added that some children were among the victims,

According to him, women and men are dying as a result of these human traffickers, who are real criminals.



British Interior Minister, Yvette Cooper, in a statement called the deaths of the migrants a “horrifying and deeply tragic incident”.



She also stated that work to dismantle “dangerous and criminal smuggler gangs and strengthen border security is vital and must proceed apace.”



Cooper criticized the “gangs behind this appalling and callous trade in human lives,” adding that they “do not care about anything but the profits they make.”



Etienne Baggio, a spokesman for the French maritime prefecture that oversees that stretch of sea, said rescuers had pulled 65 people from the water.



He described the incident as the deadliest migrant boat tragedy in the English Channel this year. “Many of those on board didn’t have life vests,” he said.



The Channel is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, and its strong currents make the crossing on small boats dangerous.



Records of the UK government figures showed that over 2,000 people have arrived in Britain on small boats over the past seven days.



In August, two people were found dead after a boat carrying migrants trying to cross the Channel ran into difficulties.



French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently pledged to work closer together to dismantle migrant smuggling routes.



Tackling illegal immigration has been a priority for both governments.