12 EndSARS hijackers, armed robber, others under detention in Lagos

The Nigerian Police has placed atleast 12 suspected hijackers of the EndSARS protests, armed robber, and cultists under detention in Lagos State.

Among the 12 placed under detention by the law enforcement agency were nine arsonists that set ablaze Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat during EndSARS protest, a 23years-old notorious armed robber, Fatai Ismail aka small, and two cultists, Sheriff Haruna, 22, and 26years-old Dare Gabriel.

The nine EndSARS suspected hijackers under detention include Abdulganiyu Habeeb, m, 30, Adetunji Senyi, m, 27, Ahmed Animashahun, m, 28, Alowonle Lawal,m, 28, Taiwo Nuah, m, 19, and four others.

As gathered, the suspects were personally interrogated and paraded at the Lagos Command Headquarters, Ikeja on Monday, by the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who ordered a thorough investigation into the cases.

The Command spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement made available to The Guild, added that the suspects were currently under detention in the state.

Adejobi noted that the nine were alleged mastermind of the attack on the council, setting ablaze dozens of cars and vandalisation of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) within the premises.

He said: “The command has arrested nine arsonists that set ablaze Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat on 20th October, 2020 during the recent violent Endsars protest in Lagos State”.

On the robber, the police image-maker stated that investigation revealed that Ismail had been terrorizing residents of Langbasa Area, Ajah in Eti-Osa Local Government which led the law enforcement agency to go after him.

“Ismail was arrested by the police, with the help of some community members, when he went to attack a supermarket at Folarin Bus Stop, Ajah Area on 29th November, 2020.

“The suspect, who confirmed to be a cultist, was arrested by the police command in 2017 for a similar offence and charged to court. He was arrested with one locally made pistol, with some cartridges, which he claimed was procured from a man (name withheld) who is presently at large”.

On the ongoing war against cultism, Adejobi said that the zeal put-in by policemen in the state had continued to yield result including the arrest of the two suspected cultists at Igbologun Division yesterday.

The spokesman added that Haruna and Gabriel reside in Snake Island of Lagos State and were arrested during a supremacy fight within the community and that Haruna was caught with a locally-made pistol.

According to him, while Haruna is a known member of Eiye Confraternity, Gabriel was a member of the opposing team, Aiye Confraternity in the community.