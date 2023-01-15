12 Edo train victims regain freedom after one-week in captivity

No fewer than 12 more victims of the Edo train attacks have regained freedom from their abductors, barely one week after they were kidnapped during an attack in Igueben axis of the state.

Following rescue of the 12 victims, the total number of persons still in the abductors’ captivity is two, just as the state government promised to ensure the release of others.

The victims were said to have been rescued by joint security operatives deployed by the Federal and State Governments to go after the attackers.

The State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday at the Police Cottage Hospital in Benin City, the state capital, where many of the rescued persons were currently recuperating.

He said: “We were able to track them and release 12 out of the 14 that were being held hostages unharmed. We think it is something worth celebrating and appreciate our members of the security forces for the sacrifice they have put in, and the sleepless nights they have put in. We thank God that today which is Remembrance Day, we have something to rejoice about.”

Meanwhile, Obaseki then took a swipe at the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and accused the railway authorities of negligence.

The governor insisted that the Kaduna train attack should have made the corporation beef up security at their facilities nationwide.

“We must also express our disappointment at the authorities of the Nigerian Railway Corporation because, after the Kaduna incident, we expect that they will secure their facilities better.

“For six men to have come into their facility, I think it is something that has to be investigated. It doesn’t speak well of their preparedness to run an efficient rail system in this country and it doesn’t give Nigerians the confidence that they will be safe using that mode of transportation.”

It would be recalled that recently, 32 persons, including two workers at the train station, were abducted while waiting to board a train by bandits who invaded the station with sophisticated weapons.

While a number of victims are now free, the Edo State Government said two more kidnapped persons have regained freedom.

