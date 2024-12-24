12 die, four injure after Turkey ammunition factory explosion

At least 12 people have been confirmed dead and four others sustained varying degrees of injury during a blast at an ammunition and explosive factory in North-west Turkey.

The Turkish government disclosed that the survivors of the blast, which occurred in the Balikesir part of the country, had been admitted to nearby medical facilities, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries. However, the cause of the explosion is yet unknown.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the governor of Balikesir, Ismail Ustaoglu, disclosed that the explosion happened at around 8:25 AM in the capsule production section which is located are the Northwestern region of the country.

Videos from the scene showed a fireball erupting from the factory, destroying part of the building, followed by plumes of dark smoke. Further footage from the aftermath shows mangled parts of steel littering the surrounding area.

According to an eyewitness, the explosion was a major incident that had a significant impact on the surrounding area, causing widespread disruption and concern among local residents.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc has announced that investigations have been launched into the circumstances that led to the blast and officials are working to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.