11yrs old girl commits suicide over bullying in US

An 11 year old schoolgirl, Jocelynn Carranza from Texas in the United States of America, ended her life after enduring months of relentless bullying from her classmates, who threatened to report her family to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The sixth-grader at Gainesville Intermediate School, took her own life after being taunted about her family’s immigration status, with bullies warning her that her parents would be deported and she would be left alone in the U.S.

The incident has sparked outrage and raised questions about the school’s handling of the situation.

According to reports, Jocelynn’s classmates repeatedly targeted her, claiming that her family would be deported and that she would be abandoned.

However, there is no indication that the Carranza family was living in the U.S. illegally.

On February 3, Jocelynn’s mother, Marbella Carranza, received a devastating call informing her that her daughter had attempted to take her own life at their home.

Jocelynn was rushed to an intensive care unit in Dallas, where she fought for her life but tragically passed away on February 8.

“I waited a whole week for a miracle that my daughter would be well, but unfortunately, nothing could be done. My daughter will always live for me, and I will always love her,” Carranza said.

Gainesville Intermediate School was aware that Jocelynn was being bullied, and she had met with a school counselor several times a week to address the harassment.

However, her family was never informed about the severity of the situation. Marbella Carranza only learned of her daughter’s ordeal after her passing.

The grieving mother is now working with investigators and school officials to uncover why the school failed to notify her about the bullying and what steps were taken to protect her daughter.

The incident comes amid heightened immigration enforcement efforts in the U.S., which have created an environment of fear for many families.