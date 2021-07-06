116 Lagos filling stations, others under lock over illegal operations

As part of efforts to ensure sanity in the downstream sector of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed at least 103 filling stations as well as 13 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants for allegedly operating without required certifications in Lagos State.

These facilities were visited and sealed by officials of DPR for inability to comply with its guidelines that were designed by the Federal Government to ensure the safety of both operators and end-users across the country.

Approving closure of the facilities, the Controller, DPR Lagos zonal operations, Ayorinde Cardoso, explained that the sealed outlets across the state were operating without prerequisite approval and valid licence from the regulatory agency.

Cardoso added that some of the sealed plants were operating in unapproved locations, just as he stressed that the agency has intensified its routine surveillance, saying this is aimed at reducing the occurrence of gas explosion and fire incidents across Lagos.

The controller, who disclosed the development on Tuesday to newsmen, said that the agency shut down the outlets after DPR surveillance teams visited their premises and were discovered to have fallen short of approved standards.

“This is a continuous exercise by the DPR to improve safety in selling and distribution of LPG in Lagos state. The task force visited 216 facilities and observed that 103 petroleum products retail outlets lacked the prerequisite approval and were subsequently shut down”, he added.

