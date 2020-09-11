115 Iranian COVID-19 patients die within 24 hours

The Iranian Government has disclosed that atleast 115 additional Iranians have died from coronavirus complications over the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 22,913.

Aside from the deaths recorded, the government further disclosed that within the period under review, 2,313 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 1,253 of whom were hospitalized.

Announcing the statistics on Friday, Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman, Sima Sadat-Lari, disclosed that 3,753 other COVID-19 patients were in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units.

The spokeswoman stated that since outbreak of the virus in the country, over three million COVID-19 tests have been carried out to ascertain the extent of community transmission.

Sadat-Lari added that of the tests conducted by the government, 397,801 of cases were discovered to have contracted the virus and that 342,539 patients have been discharged from hospitals.