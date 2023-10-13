11 vehicles, 12 electric poles raze during Lagos tanker explosion

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has disclosed that no fewer than 11 vehicles and 12 electric poles were destroyed when a tanker conveying petrol exploded in the Ijora axis of Lagos State.

Although there was no life lost, the breakdown of vehicles affected comprised two buses, three cars and four trucks and three mini-buses popularly called Korope.

On Friday, it was learnt that the fire started when a container fell off a truck and crashed on a tanker conveying 33,000 -litres of petrol to a destination in the state.

NEMA Territorial Coordinator in the South West, Ibrahim Farinloye, who gave an update on the fire incident, said the PMS tanker crashed along Moshood Abiola Way, Opposite Fashola Estate, Ijora.

Farinloye said the fire consumed two buses, two cars, a trailer loaded with sardines and detergent, one SUV, three flat body trailers, two 20-foot containers and two PMS tankers.

“It was related that one of the tankers crashed on the trailer with detergent and sardine. All occupants and drivers of all vehicles jumped into safety before the product caught fire. 12 high tension electric poles were destroyed in the incident,” he added.

The Commissioner for information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, added that

a truck laden with fuel rolled back while climbing the bridge and hitting another truck in the process. The collision resulted in the huge balls of fire that engulfed the scene.

He said: “A truck was trying to climb the bridge and another one was close by and another was parked on the bridge, but the space for them to maneuver was not that large enough. The one that wanted to climb could not go up; it rolled back and hit the one behind it and there was a spark that led to the huge fire that we saw last night.

“I have seen some videos of fire from other places that people mischievously said was what happened here at Ijora and I have seen some reports that people died here, but I will like to announce to you that we haven’t lost anybody in this fire. About 11 vehicles were involved and now as you can see our people are trying to clear the place”.

Omotoso commended all the First Responders for their prompt response to the accident while also assuring residents that the site will soon be cleared completely of the burnt vehicles to ensure free flow of traffic in the axis.

Omotoso said: “After the incident on Otedola bridge, around 7:45pm this incident occurred. First, I would like to thank our first responders on the way they reacted to this accident; they made sure it wasn’t as bad as some people thought. They responded as fast as possible; firefighters, LASEMA were all here; they put in a yeoman’s job to put out the fire.

“About forty percent clearance of the scene of the accident has been done now. All of the vehicles you are seeing here are going to be moved away from here and taken to a safer place. Normalcy will return here in a matter of hours”.

The Commissioner corrected insinuations that the accident was as a result of a bad road, saying the State government had been carrying out palliative works on the road to ensure smooth transportation around the axis.

He said the government was not neglecting the road.

“Well, if you look at this road you will notice that it has been enjoying some palliatives for some time; it is not a road that has been left to deteriorate anyhow as you see the stones and pebbles that have been put in the potholes that we have here. That shows the government is not neglecting this road even at the Federal level.

“In fact, as we speak, meetings are on-going on modalities to fix this and as matter of fact the contract to fix this road has been awarded,” Omotoso said.

