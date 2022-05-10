11 people missing after boat mishap in Ghana

No fewer than 11 people have been reported still missing while 15 others have been rescued after their boat capsized following a storm experienced on the waterways in Takoradi, Ghana.

The boat which got capsized during the storm was said to be carrying 26 people including Ghanaians and Chinese, who were fishing when the disaster occurred on the waterways.

It was also learned that the boat capsized while the crew were trying to retrieve their net that had caught lots of fishes from the river.

At the time when they were trying to retrieve the net, some of the survivor narrated that it was raining heavily, and when they tried to take the fish on board, the boat capsized, which caused the disaster.

Confirming the incident, the deputy director of the fisheries ministry, Paul Bannerman, said that 26 crew members were on board when the incident occurred, and so far 15 people have rescued while 11 are still missing.

He added that some of the survivors of the boat mishap who suffered minor injuries were still traumatized owing to the sudden incident, however.

“The search and rescue teams led by the navy are still looking for the missing, who are 10 Ghanaians and one Chines. Some of the survivors, who suffered minor injuries, were traumatized.”

“They were fishing in a storm when the disaster occurred. The crew was carrying a net that had caught a lot of fish and, at the time, it was raining heavily. As they tried to take the fish on board, the boat turned over, causing the disaster.”

