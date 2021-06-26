11 passengers perish, 22 others injure during road accident in Osun

Hundreds of commutters plying Gbongan-Ibadan expressroad were compelled to spend more travel time on the road after two commercial buses had a head-on collision which resulted in death of at least 11 passengers and left 22 others with varying degrees of injuries from the scene.

A breakdown of the 33 affected passengers involved in the crash showed that 22 people including 19 male, two female and one female child sustained injuries while the deceased commuters were 11 males.

As gathered, the accident, which occurred at Gbongan end of the road in Osun State, compelled the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Osun State Command to divert traffic, in bid to aid emergency officials complete recovery of deceased bodies as well as rush injured victims to hospital where they could get adequate care.

Confirming the casualties figure, FRSC Osun State Command, in a statement released on Saturday, disclosed the accident occurred yesterday along Gbongan-Ibadan route at about 9:05pm.

In the statement signed by its Special Education Officer, Agnes Ogungbemi, added that the tragedy occurred opposite the Ayedaade Local Government Secretariat and that the vehicles have been removed to avoid another crashes.

While disclosing that traffic law enforcement personnel responded immediately to distress call, FRSC cast the accident blame on overspeeding and identified the affected vehicles to include a White Mazda E2000 commercial Bus and a Black Toyota Hiace Bus.

The statement reads: “We took 16 injured victims to Ariremako Hospital, Gbongan, six injured victims were taken by Central Hospital, Osogbo. FRSC Team took 10 corpses to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile Ife morgue. The remaining corpse was taken by his relatives who are from a Hausa community in Lagos”.

