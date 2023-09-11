11 passengers die, over 10 others missing after Adamawa boat mishap

Barely two days after 15 persons died during a boat accident in Adamawa State, another mishap has left the state mourning again after no fewer than 11 passengers were confirmed dead.

As gathered, the accident that brought sorrow to the state occurred around Kwatan Mallam Adamu in Gurin village, the Fufore Local Government Area of the state.

A resident, Dahiru Gurin who spoke on the accident, narrated that the ill-fated boat capsized on Monday afternoon, when farmers were scampering to reach home to escape rainfall.

“About 40 passengers including women and children crammed into the boat to get home before today’s heavy downpour.

“Unfortunately midway, strong wind and thunderstorm set in, causing the boat to capsize. Now, about 13 persons have not been accounted for.

“A mother who held up her infant on the surface of the water drowned, but the baby was saved by a diver. I think those who were rescued are not more than 20,” Gurin told newsmen.

A resident, Adamu Mai-nama, narrated that his wife, two children, a sister and two in-laws were on board of the ill-fated boat when it capsized.

“Only one child of mine was rescued alive, all the rest of my family members have drowned,” Mai-nama said.

The Information Officer of Fufore Local Council, Jangai Abdullahi has confirmed that 11 bodies had so far been recorded.

“As of now, local divers have recovered 11 dead bodies,” Abdullahi said.

Also, the Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) Dr. Suleiman Aminu, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

The deputy governor, Kaletapwa Farauta, visited the earlier accident site and directed ADSEMA officials to identify all crossing points in the state, so that live jackets would be provided for passengers. Just Dr. Aminu also advised operators of inland waterways commercial transportation to avoid overloading and bad weather periods

