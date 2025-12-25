11 passengers die, 12 injure in Jigawa auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed 11 persons dead and 12 others injured after an auto crash along Ringim-Sankara-Beguwa road in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

It stated that the incident, which involved a Volkswagen car conveying 23 passengers, was caused by a tyre burst and excessive speeding.

The Ag. commander in charge of the Ringim Local Government Unit of the FRSC in Jigawa, Ado Adamu, confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday.

He explained that 23 passengers, consisting of seven males and 16 females, were involved in the incident that occurred on Thursday at 4:45 p. m.

The unit commander added that 11 of the passengers, including five males and six females, lost their lives, while 12 of them – seven males and five females sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to him, the bodies of the deceased and the injured persons were taken to Ringim General Hospital.

Adamu said the FRSC sector commander in the state, Umar Matazu, has condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured victims.

Adamu said the victims were on their way from Bauchi State to Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The federal government has urged stakeholders in the agriculture and finance sectors in the West Africa region to leverage financing strategies to enhance agroecology practices.