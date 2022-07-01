11 Nigerian deportees arrive Lagos after FG, UK sign illegal migration pact

No fewer than 11 Nigerians that were deported from the United Kingdom (UK) over immigration issues have arrived at the Murtala Muhammed Airport after the UK government and Federal Government signed a pact to tackle illegal migration.

The 11 Nigerians were among the 21 persons that were deported by the UK authorities, amid a review of its immigration policy, to remove non-citizens without valid documents permitting their continued stay within the country.

Aside from the Nigerians, eight were said to be Ghanaians that were taken back to their respective countries to continue living with relatives and others

Although the deportation comes amid concerns that the position of the UK could generate safety concerns with regard to religious persecution and sexual orientation, the UK government insists the move is in line with keeping the country safe.

The UK Home Office, which is the government department for immigration and passport matters, said that a total of 21 persons were deported to their countries.

The deportation was said to be in line with the UK’s new Borders Act, which has five focus areas: “maximum sentence of life imprisonment for people smugglers and small boat pilots; the increased maximum sentence for illegally entering the UK or overstaying a visa; powers to speed up the removal of dangerous foreign criminals; new powers for immigration officers to search containers for illegal migrants; and visa penalties in countries who do not take back their own citizens who have no right to be in the UK”.

The UK home office said those deported on Thursday included persons with “combined sentences of more than 64 years” for criminal offences.

“Today we removed 21 people with no right to be in the UK, including those with combined sentences of more than 64 years, for crimes such as rape & sexual offences against children. We’re committed to ending the abuse of our asylum system & removing those with no right to remain,” the home office said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the UK secretary of state for the home department, Priti Patel, in a tweet yesterday, announced the signing of an agreement with Nigeria on tackling illegal migration.

She added that the decision of both countries will help to discourage the migration of “dangerous foreign criminals” to the UK.

“Our new landmark agreement with Nigeria will increase the deportation of dangerous foreign criminals to make our streets & country safer. And take the fight to the criminal people smugglers together to tackle illegal migration”.

