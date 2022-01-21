11 migrants drown on Tunisia mediterranean

No fewer than 11 people have been confirmed dead after drowning while 21 others were rescued during a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.

The coastguards during the rescue mission were said to have recovered five bodies , disclosing that the search by the operatives were still ongoing to recover the remaining six bodies out of the 11 people that had drowned in the sea.

Confirming the incident on Friday, the Tunisia army spokesman, whose name was not identified said that the rescue team was still on a search mission to recover the bodies of the drowned passengers of the ship.

