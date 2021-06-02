11 Lagos youngsters under EFCC detention over internet frauds

No fewer than eleven Lagos States youngsters have been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for their alleged involvement in various internet-related frauds, said to be part of criminal activities that against Nigeria’s constitution.

As stated, the suspects, said to be all-male, were reported to have been arrested by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s LagosOffice on Monday, May 31, 2021.

The suspects arrested include Nwomkiro Jude, Olukoya Timilehin, Akingbade Ayoboye, Adeolu Oluwajifemi, Nwankwo Michael, Kehinde Ajibola, Adesina Deji, Olalekan Abiola, Anthony Iwuji, Emeka Metuh and Oluwasegun Pelumi.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, said that the suspects were arrested in the Alagbado area of Lagos State.

The EFCC spokesman stated that the suspects’ arrest by EFCC personnel followed credible intelligence received by the Commission about their involvement in computer-related fraud.

Uwajuren further listed the item recovered from the suspects to include mobile devices, laptops, and exotic cars. He added that the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.

