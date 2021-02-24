11 internet fraudsters under EFCC detention in Edo

No fewer than eleven suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) for their alleged involvement in various cybercrime activities in Edo State.

As stated the suspects were arrested by EFCC personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Benin Zonal Office in different parts of the state during a sting operation.

The arrested suspects include David Martins, Shegun Elijah, Abagolu Samson, Peter Emmanuel, Emmanuel Nobel, Timothy Johnson, Omo-Ogbebor Uyipghosa, Ibrahim Mohammed, Mavis Bello, Emmanuel Chibozie, and Ayiboye Alade.

Confirming the arrest through a statement recently, the agency’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwajuren, said listed the items recovered from the suspects to include laptops, phones, and a Toyota Camry car.

He added that the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.