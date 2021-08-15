11 disqualified military applicants, 10 others die during Jigawa bridge collapse

No fewer than 11 disqualified military recruitment applicants, 10 others including a teenage girl, were reported to have died after a bridge collapsed in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

As gathered, the bridge caved in after an intended rain that later resulted in heavy flooding around the bridge and the bus conveying the victims was on the bridge trying to wade across but could not complete the journey before it collapsed.

The chairperson, Jigawa Civil Society Forum, Musbahu Basirka, narrated that the victims were travelling in a commercial bus from Kano to Adamawa State when the incident occurred in the state.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa Command, Lawan Adam, said the police responded to a distress call from residents after the vehicle plunged into the ditch.

“It involved One Hummer bus with reg no. FYK 406 ZA Gombe State conveying 18 passengers from Kano State to Adamawa State and a Canter lorry reg no. not found, conveying 3 passengers destination not known yet, fell into broken culvert full of water.

“Victims were evacuated to Basirka Hospital. 21 passengers have been confirmed dead by a medical doctor while one Simon Chinapi ‘M’aged 26 yrs of Mubi Adamawa State survived the accident.

“Commissioner of Police Jigawa State Police Command, CP Aliyu S Tafida, psc in accompanied of AC_Ops, DPO, Gwaram and other officers have visited the scene and directed a prompt and discrete investigation into the incident,” the police spokesperson said.

