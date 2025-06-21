11 die, seven injure after suicide bomber explode in Borno

At least 11 people lost their lives following a suicide bombing at a fish market that left a whole community in panic, mourning and disarray.

The attacker, suspected to be affiliated with Boko Haram insurgent, reportedly disguised as an ordinary civilian to gain entry into the busy market before setting off an explosive device.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama residing in the northern part of the country confirmed the incident on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, revealing that “The explosion killed nothing less than 10 people and injured seven others”, while also stating that the suicide bomber perished in the blast.

Meanwhile, following the explosion, Nigerian Army troops and emergency personnel arrived swiftly to assist survivors, provide medical aid to the wounded, and remove bodies from the scene.

As of this afternoon, the area in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State has been secured by security operatives, who have increased surveillance to prevent further attacks and commotion in the community.