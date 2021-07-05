11 die, scores injure during Army, Boko Haram clashes in Borno

Atleast 11 people were reported to have died and scores of others sustained gunshot wounds when troops of Nigerian Army deployed for Operation Hadin Kai and members of the insurgent group, Boko Haram, clashed in Borno State.

It was learnt that Nigerian Army troops clashed with the terrorists while patrolling the state to prevent bandits and others engaging in criminalities from having easy operations and movement across the state.

After the clash at Daushe axis of Borno, the military recovered at least five AK 47 rifles, one gun truck, ammunition of different calibre, a truck laden with petroleum products, and other items from the Boko Haram members.

Announcing the casualties figure, the Director, Defence Media Operation, Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, in a statement made available to newsmen, said that the troops of 82 Task Force Battalion, who were on patrol along Ngoshe –Ashigashiya road, about 12 kilometer from the unit’s location, had an encounter with Boko Haram terrorists.

He said the fierce encounter led to the killing of five terrorists and that other Boko Haram members, who could not withstand the superior firepower of the military officers, retreated into Mandara mountains with several gunshot wounds.

According to him, the gallant troops further recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one Magazine containing 13 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm (Special), a bandolier of 44 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO), and a bag containing 52 rounds of 7.62mm (Special).

The army spokesperson, yesterday, also disclosed that troops of 212 Battalion had recently launched an offensive against some terrorists along Gadayi-Kareto-Gubio axis, Magumeri, Tungushe villages, and areas around Kerenoa, saying one AK 47 rifle and one communication gadget abandoned by the fleeing terrorists were recovered.

Onyeoku further stated that troops had earlier in the month intercepted Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) members in Auno–Jakana axis with a truck laden with petroleum products.

According to him, vigilant troops deployed at Garin-Kuturu checkpoint swiftly engaged the terrorists in a fierce battle forcing them to flee abandoned the truck.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

