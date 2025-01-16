11 die, others injure during soldiers, gunmen clash in Sokoto

No fewer than 11 people including five soldiers have been confirmed dead and scores of others sustained gunshots injuries when the Nigerian Army and bandits clashed in the Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The six other causalities recorded at the scene of the were members of the Lakurawa group terrorizing residents, imposing fines and levy on them.

It was learnt that the clash started after the troops deployed from the Defence Headquarters stormed the state to end the terrorists operation from freely moving with their arms and ammunition.

A statement released on Thursday by the Coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre for Operation Fansan Yamma, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, confirmed the clash with disclosure of the causalities recorded during the clash that lasted for several minutes in the state.

“While the operation achieved notable success, it came at a significant cost, with five brave soldiers tragically making the ultimate sacrifice,” he added.

During the mission, troops seized four AK-47 rifles, 160 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and a box containing 12.7mm ammunition.

Meanwhile, the army has appealed to residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities in Gudu LGA or nearby areas to security agencies.

According to the Army, community cooperation is critical in ensuring safety and preserving peace.