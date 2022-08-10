Report on Interest
11 die during Russia air strike in Ukraine

By Esther Kalu

No fewer than 11 people have been confirmed dead while several others were left with varying degrees of injuries during Russia air strike in Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine.

The attack was said to have happened overnight when the Russian soldiers stuck air strikes across the region.

The Governor, Valentyn Reznychenko confirmed on Wednesday that Britain said Russia had “almost certainly” established a major new ground force to support its war.

According to the British Defence Ministry in a daily intelligence bulletin, the new Russian force, called the 3rd Army Corps, is based in the city of Mulino, east of Russia’s capital, Moscow.

The ministry also said that Russian commanders were facing “competing operational priorities” of reinforcing their offensive in the Donbas region in the east, as well as strengthening defences against Ukrainian counterattacks in the south.

On his part, a senior Ukrainian official suggested a series of explosions at a Russian air base in Crimea on Tuesday could have been the work of partisan saboteurs, as Ukraine denied responsibility for the incident deep in Russian-occupied territory.

As gathered, after failing to capture the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early in the war, Russian forces have focused on the east and south, where pro-Moscow separatists have controlled territory since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen in videos posted on social media from Crimea, a holiday destination for many Russians. Russia used Crimea as one of the launch pads for its Feb. 24 invasion.

