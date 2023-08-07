11 die during Army, Boko Haram clashes in Borno

No fewer than 11 Boko Haram members have been killed and six of their hideouts destroyed by the Nigerian Army through troops of Operation Hadin Kai in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), to end activities of insurgency in Sambisa forest, Borno State.

The feats were recorded when the troops made an unprecedented incursion into the Boko Haram hideouts in the fringes of Sambisa in Bama Local Government Area.

On Monday, it was gathered that the troops attacked the terrorists hideouts between over the weekend, to ensure that many residents have free movements across the state especially along the border communities.

The troops successfully cleared the hideouts of the terrorists in

Bula Shetan, lawanti, Garin Ari Shira, lawanti, Kashimri and Gaizuwa.

A Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, disclosed that in the course of the encounter, the troops came in contact with the terrorists in Garin Ari Shira where a heavy gun battle ensued. The troops succeeded in killing five of the terrorists and burnt down the entire village.

According to him, consequently, the troops proceeded to Alafa. But after hearing gunshots, the insurgents abandoned their homes and fled.

“On the withdrawing route of the troops, Boko Haram staged an ambush against them at Lawanti and opened rapid fire. Again, the troops repelled the attack and killed one of the terrorists in the process.

“The naturalized terrorists were found with local bombs and bicycles and other items.

“In a similar development, on Aug 5, the troops stormed another terrorists hideout in Kashimri where they killed five terrorists while others escaped. During pursuit of the fleeing terrorists, four of them were captured alive by the troops in Gaizuwa.

