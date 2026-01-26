11 die after winter storm hits communities in U.S

At least 11 people have died alongside many others displaced following a monster winter storm in the United States.

The authorities held that the sleet and freezing rain across swathes in the country led to the death of five people, including a 16-year-old girl who died in a sledding accident.

Reports state that two people died of hypothermia and another who died in the weather collision, in the incident which has caused mass flight cancellations and power outage in the mishap events.

The casualties were recorded in Eastern Iowa and Louisiana, while the power outage had over 800,000 residents without electricity.

The occurrence has led to at least 20 states and the Washington declaring states of emergency, while the authorities in Texas and North Carolina have urged residents to stay home due to the perilous conditions.

President Donald Trump said, ”We will continue to monitor, and stay in touch with all states in the path of this town.

”Stay safe, and stay warm,” he added.