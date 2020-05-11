11 die, 44 injure in Ogun auto crashes

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps have disclosed that the state recorded two hundred and twelve persons were involved in road crashes with eleven fatalities and forty-four persons sustaining varying degrees of injuries since the commencement of coronavirus induced lockdown from April 4 to May 8.

It said fifteen private cars, eleven private buses, eighteen commercial cars, two motorcycles, twelve commercial buses, four medium trucks, and five heavy trucks were involved in the forty-one road crashes recorded within the period.

The Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the agency recorded eight fatal crashes, twenty serious crashes, and thirteen minor crashes out of the reported forty-one crashes.

Akinbiyi, through a statement released to newsmen in Abeokuta, on Monday, also revealed that agency personnel turned back no fewer than nine hundred and seventy-two vehicles at various towns bordering the state during the period under review.

He noted that the command also apprehended three hundred and forty-five road traffic offenders in the state during the lockdown, adding that 46.31 per cent of the crashes were caused by speed, 24.40 per cent caused by dangerous driving, 8.64 percent caused by bad tyres, 7.28 per cent were caused by driving against traffic and 13.37 per cent by other causes.

“During this period 212 persons were involved in the road traffic crashes, out of which 44 persons; comprising 30 males and 14 females sustained various degrees of injuries.

“Eleven persons; comprising 10 adult males and one female child were killed while 157 persons were rescued unhurt,” the statement read.