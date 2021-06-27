11 die, 22 injure during auto crash in Osun

No fewer than 11 persons lost their lives and 22 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in a ghastly accident that occurred on Gbangan – Ibadan Expressway.

As gathered, the accident which claimed lives of 11 motorists occurred at 9:21 p.m. on Friday around Ayedaade Local Government Secretariat, 5Km from Sasa Bridge in Osun.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Sector Public Enlightenment Officer, Agnes Ogungbemi, who confirmed the incident through a statement yesterday, noted that the accident involved a vehicles with number plate KJA392YA, White Mazda E2000 Bus and Black Toyota Hiace Bus with number plate GWL427YM.

She added that the persons involved in the accident were 30 males, 2 females , and 1 female child. “Eleven males lost their lives on the spot while the other 22 persons had various injuries and were all rushed to the closet hospitals,” the statement said.

According to her, 16 injured victims were taken to Ariremako hospital Gbongan, 6 injured victims were also taken to some hospitals in Osogbo .

”Ife rescue team, which joined us in the rescue operations, after a call was put to them, took six corpses to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Ile Ife, morgue.

“Four corpses were taken to OAUTH, Ile Ife, morgue by the command night rescue team. The remaining one corpse was taken by the insistent relatives, who are from Hausa community in Lagos.”

She added that seven cell phones, luggage and some amount of money were also recovered at the scene of the accident. Ogungbemi, however, advised motorists to desist from any form of dangerous driving that could lead to loss of lives and property when making use of the highways.

