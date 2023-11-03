11 die, 21 injure during auto crash in Kebbi

No fewer than 11 passengers have been confirmed dead and 21 others sustained varying degrees o injuries during an auto crash in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The accident was said to have involve a Volvo truck with number plate, KWA 230 SKK, along Koko Yauri road and was driven one Alhaji Sule, who was said to be 40years old and hailed from Gada LGA of Sokoto State.

As gathered, the accident occurred at about 6am on Friday with the truck loaded with passengers and bags of beans from Sokoto enroute Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The spokesperson, Kebbi Police Command, Nafiu Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement, saying police operatives from the Shanga Division attended to the injured victims.

“The truck which was loaded with passengers and bags of beans was coming from Sokoto to Ibadan, Oyo State. On reaching Giron Masa village, Shanga LGA, the driver of the truck lost control. As a result, it somersaulted and 21 passengers sustained various degrees of injuries,” the statement read.

“On receipt of the report, a team of Policemen from Shanga Division rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to General hospital Shanga for treatment. The medical doctor confirmed 11 dead, while the remaining victims are responding to treatment.”

According to Abubakar, the state Commissioner of Police, Chris Aimionowane, commiserated with the families of the dead passengers, praying peaceful repose of the deceased.

The CP called on the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and other road users to always put in place adequate safety measures in their vehicles and be conscious, with a view to preventing future re-occurrence.

Aimionowane also advised them to observe speed limit, avoid overloading, recklessness and be more careful while driving.

