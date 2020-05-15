11 coronavirus patients leave Oyo isolation centre, reunite with families

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Oyo State Government has announced the discharge of eleven coronavirus patients after series of tests conducted on them returned negative and certified them free of the viral infection.

It explained that the discharge was effect from the Oyo State Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, Ibadan after the patients tested negative twice for coronavirus, and were in good condition to rejoin the society.

The Coordinator of the state’s Isolation and treatment Centres, Professor Temitope Alonge, the patients who comprises of eight males and three females were reunited with their families after staying at the isolation between five days and two weeks.

Alonge, while briefing newsmen on Friday noted that the number was the state’s highest discharged patients at once since the outbreak of the virus, adding that the discharged patients were all asymptomatic throughout their treatment.

“On behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, we want to sincerely appreciate the staff of the ministry of health ably led by Dr Soji Adeyanju, the Permanent Secretary, Hospital Management Board, and also the Doctor in charge of the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo.

“We have had a lot of patients who have been discharged, yet this is probably the largest number till date. We have eleven of them who have tested negative twice and they will be discharged to go home today,“ he said.

He noted that the state still have thirty-two patients at the isolation centre who are receiving treatment and are in stable condition.

“We only have one of them who has a co-morbid issue and hyemoglobbenopathy and as I speak, one of our senior consultants at the University College Hospital is attending to him and also another consultant in psychiatry is going to come later to counsel this particular clients on the use of medications because we found out that he was using too many medications which can be injurious to his health,“ he added.