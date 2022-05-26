11 babies die during hospital fire outbreak in Senegal

No fewer than 11 newborn babies were confirmed to have died and several properties worth millions of US dollars were reported to have been destroyed during a fire disaster at a hospital in the western Senegalese city of Tivaouane,

As gathered, three babies escaped death after they were rescued during the inferno which was reported to have started due to an electric spark after power supply was restored to the medical facility in the town.

It was learnt that the spark occurred in the maternity ward, where the babies were laid by medical staff and were said to be already asleep on their different beds before the fire started.

The tragedy occurred at Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in the transport hub of Tivaouane, and was caused by “a short circuit”, according to Senegalese politician, Diop Sy.

As gathered, the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital was newly inaugurated and was expected to have been furnished with all preventive measures.

Announcing the casualties recorded after the fire was put out by emergency officials, Senegalese president, Macky Sall, stated that the fire gutted the neonatal department of the public hospital.

Sali, meanwhile, sympathized with bereaved mothers and their families, expressing his deepest regret over the tragedy, promising that efforts would be intensified to prevent future occurrences across the country.

The Health Minister, Abdoulaye Sarr, who was in Geneva< Switzerland, attending a meeting with the World Health Organization, said he would return to Senegal immediately.

The tragedy in Tivaouane comes after several other incidents at public health facilities in Senegal, where there is great disparity between urban and rural areas in healthcare services.

In the northern town of Linguere in late April, a fire broke out at a hospital and four newborn babies were killed. The mayor of that town had cited an electrical malfunction in an air conditioning unit in the maternity ward.

The current accident also comes over a month after the nation mourned the death of a pregnant woman who waited in vain for a Caesarean section.

The woman, named Astou Sokhna, had arrived at a hospital in the northern city of Louga in pain. The staff had refused to accommodate her request for a C-section, saying that it was not scheduled.

Sokhna’s death on April 1, 20 hours after she arrived, caused a wave of outrage across the country on the dire state of Senegal’s public health system, and health minister Sarr acknowledged two weeks later that the death could have been avoided.

Three midwives, who were on duty the night Sokhna died, were sentenced on May 11 by the High Court of Louga to six months of suspended imprisonment for “failure to assist a person in danger” in connection to her case.

Amnesty International’s Senegal director Seydi Gassama said his organisation had called for an inspection and upgrade for neonatology services in hospitals across Senegal after the “atrocious” death of the four babies in Linguere.

