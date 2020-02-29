11 additional persons quarantine after Lagos, Ogun Coronavirus outbreak

By News Desk

No fewer than 11 additional persons have been quarantined after an outbreak of Coronavirus in Ogun and Lagos State, increasing numbers of persons isolated in Ogun from 28 to 39.

The 39 persons, according to governments, who were detected through contact tracing, include chef and other staffs that had contact with the Italian national who was the first index case in Nigeria.

Lafarge Industrial Director, Segun Soyoye, disclosed the statistics at the Lafarge facility, Ewekoro during an on-the-spot-assessment by Ogun state government team, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO),

Soyoye, who hinted that Italian did not use the company’s guest house in Ishofin estate before been transferred having developed abnormal temperatures that suggested his Coronavirus status, stated that locations visited by the index case have been shut to prevent possible spread.

“The contacts are now 39 and we have quarantined them, the house and clinic as well as the vehicles. We don’t take chances that is why they are put there.

“Today is Day 3, they will be there for 14 days, we will continue to observe them, we have there database, showing their biodata and other information.

“The doctor is here and what he is doing is to check them on a regular basis, so far everybody is stable, they are not symptomatic, we are providing everything for them over there.

“The other thing that I have not said is that the clinic that was used for the infected person is closed, disinfected and we moved everybody out, all the guys at duty that day, they were also quarantined, so they will be there for 14 days as well,” he added.

Industrial Director said: “The Italian came for a business visit. He was in Lagos on Monday and slept at Airport Hotel, Ikeja. Our driver took him there, and when we observed abnormal temperatures and symptoms, we quickly instituted an Emergency Response Team which is led by the Company CEO, we have to find a way of analysing and identifying not only the Italian but also the other contacts.

Also speaking, The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, commended Lafarge Africa management for measures taken so far, saying it was necessary for State and Federal Governments to swing into action to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

She explained that the state government had activated an Emergency Operation Committee (EOC) to manage any development that may arise from the reported case of Coronavirus, adding that the Government was currently working to contain the spread of the disease.

“We are on top of the situation. There is no cause for alarm. Our health educators are busy with advocacy efforts on the field,” she said