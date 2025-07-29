10yrs old Nigerian footballer dies after brief illness in UK

Ethan Ade-Oduwale, a young Nigerian footballer who played for the Under-10 team of Charlton Athletic, an English football club, has been reported dead at the age of 10.

Ade-Oduwale, a rising star, was pronounced dead by medical professionals following an undisclosed illness in the United Kingdom.

The club, currently competing in League One, made the heartbreaking announcement on Tuesday, paying tribute to the 10-year-old who had already made a lasting impact within the club.

Ade-Oduwale, a member of Charlton’s Under-10 team, was described as a “shining example” for his peers and someone who embodied the passion and spirit of football from a very young age.

In a deeply emotional statement, the club highlighted Ethan’s infectious smile, boundless energy, and the love he had for the game.

According to the club, the youngster showed an unwavering desire to succeed from the moment he first stepped onto the pitch at Sparrows Lane.

“On behalf of everyone at Charlton Athletic, we are devastated by the heartbreaking news of Ethan’s passing,” said Club Chairman Gavin Carter.

“Our thoughts, heartfelt condolences, and full support are with Ethan’s parents and family. We kindly ask that their privacy, and that of Ethan’s friends, teammates, and the staff who worked with him, be respected during this incredibly difficult time,” he added.

Academy Manager Tom Pell said: “Everyone within Charlton Athletic’s academy is absolutely devastated by the news of Ethan’s tragic passing.

“On behalf of everyone in the academy, we are sending our thoughts, prayers, and sincere condolences to Ethan’s parents, Adeola and Esther, and to the rest of Ethan’s family and friends,” Pell added.

He further noted that, in due course, the academy will share information on plans to pay tribute to Ethan across all levels of the academy to ensure that he is always remembered.

Pell also requested that the privacy of Ade-Oduwale’s family, teammates, and staff be respected during this very difficult period.