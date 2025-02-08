10yrs old boy rapes toddler in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 10-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl in the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday, by DSP Timfon John the police public relations officer, the boy was taken into custody following allegations of defiling the minor. The police stated that the boy voluntarily admitted to the offense without coercion.

A medical report has also provided evidence of the incident, the police said. The boy is expected to be charged to court on February 10, 2025.

It reads in part ” The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been drawn to a viral report alleging the illegal detention of a 10-year-old boy, Bright Okon James.

“To set the records straight, the Command wishes to clarify that the said minor was taken into custody following allegations of defilement of a 3-year-old girl (name withheld).

“The case is currently under investigation and findings, including a medical report, have provided evidence of the incident. Additionally, the suspect voluntarily admitted to the offence without coercion. He will be charged to court accordingly on the 10th of February, 2025.”.

“Furthermore, the Command categorically states that there was no trial by ordeal in this matter. Such practices are criminal under Nigerian law, and the Police strongly condemn any form of extrajudicial actions.

The police urged members of the public to refrain from spreading misinformation and allow the investigation to take its legal course.”

The Police spokesperson emphasized that the Command under the watch of CP Baba Mohammad Azare remains steadfast in upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served in line with due process.